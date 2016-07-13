The states of Michoacan and Guerrero have recently established several municipalities along their seacoasts as a Special Economic Zone (Zona Economica Especial, also known as ZEE). This action is expected to increase commerce and detonate the economy of the areas.

Chinese officials visited the states of Michoacan and Guerrero earlier this month to review and analyze the prospects of establishing major shipping facilities in and near the prosperous Port of Lazaro Cardenas. The Port of Lazaro Cardenas is already the largest port on the west coast of Mexico and is the shortest distance between Asia and the East Coast of the United States, via container shipping and rail shipping. Of special interest to the visitors was a 600 hectare (1,482 acre) property being considered to establish both auto manufacturing assembly plants as well as to provide shipping through a new port just south of Lazaro Cardenas. The communities of Petalcalco and Playa Troncones, in the state of Guerrero, expect to be included in the development.

Present in the meetings were representatives of the International Development Bank of China and the Director of the company China Shipping Mexico and China’s Ambassador to Mexico, Qiu Xiaoqi.

During the same trip the Chinese officials visited the city of Morelia, Michoacan. Known as the city of pink stone, Morelia is already home to many international companies and enjoys the presence of most of the prestigious universities in the country. Additionally Morelia, a colonial city, is known for its festivals: music, organ, cine, mariachi and more, which take place during the year. Mr. Qiu Xiaoqi, the Chinese ambassador, at his visit, commented that Morelia was a very beautiful city and presents great opportunities for growth.