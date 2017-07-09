Six gold medals won at the Brussels World Wine Competition

Source: Mexico News Daily | Saturday, May 27, 2017

Mexican wineries submitted 18 wines to the Brussels World Wine Competition and came home with 18 medals, six of them gold.

The 2017 edition of the Concourse Mondial de Bruxelles attracted 9,080 entries from 50 countries competing for grand gold, gold and silver medals.

A panel of 320 international judges — journalists, buyers, oenologists and sommeliers — gave Spanish wines the highest number of medals, followed by France, Italy, Portugal and Chile. Another country in the top 10 was China, which doubled its medal count this year.

The gold medal-winning Mexican wines were:

• Casa Grande Chardonnay 2016, Parras Valley, Coahuila;

• Casa Madero Chardonnay 2016, Parras Valley, Coahuila;

• Casta Tinta Syrah 2014, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Duetto 2011 (Santo Tomás), Baja Calfornia;

• Hilo Negro ZigZag 2014, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Solera Blanco (Santo Tomás), Valle de Santo Tomás, Baja California.

Mexico’s silver medal winners:

• Cardón 2014, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Casa Grande Shiraz 2013, Parras Valley, Coahuila;

• Casta Blanca 2016, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Casta Negra 2013, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Cuna De Tierra 2014, Guanajuato;

• Cuna De Tierra Nebbiolo 2014, Guanajuato;

• L.A. Cetto Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva Privada 2013, Baja California;

• L.A. Cetto Nebbiolo Reserva Privada 2013, Baja California;

• L.A. Cetto Petite Syrah 2015, Baja California;

• L.A. Cetto Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Baja California;

• Monte Xanic Sauvignon Blanc Viña Kristel 2016, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California;

• Tierra Adentro Syrah Merlot Tempranillo 2013, Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California.

The annual competition, which describes itself as the United Nations of Fine Wines, was held earlier this month in the city of Valladolid, Spain, in the heart of the winemaking Castilla y León region.

Next year the event moves to Beijing, China.

