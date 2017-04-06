For the second time in AMPI’s 60 year history, a female has been installed as President of the national association.. Beatriz Gamboa Lago was installed recently at a ceremony in the Mexico City’s spectacular Sumaya Museum. Along with the new President and Vice President, 20 members of the new Advisory Council took the oath of office. Alelejandro Kuri Pheres from Mexico City is the new Senior Vice President

Witnessing the event were members of the association who came from across the country, local dignitaries and politicians from three levels of government. The mayor of Merida, Beatriz’s home town was among those on the podium along with other government representatives.

Traveling from my hotel near the Monument of the Angel to Polanco, I noticed a horizon dotted with building cranes. During his comments the Director of Urban Planning for Mexico City shed some light on the situation. He said,” Construction in 2016 was 14.2% higher than in 2015.”

The same day as the AMPI inauguration, The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) held its Annual General Meeting. Silvia Elias from Puerto Vallarta was installed as President of the Mexico Section.