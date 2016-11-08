Happy Planet Index ranks Mexico as 2nd happiest country

You won’t find many countries happier than Mexico. In fact, there’s just one and that’s Costa Rica, according to the Happy Planet Index. Mexico has been ranked No. 2 in the world by the index, described by its creator as a measurement of sustainable well-being. It was well-being, along with life expectancy, where Mexico scored high. Data gathered by the research firm Gallup measured how satisfied citizens felt with life overall, on a scale of one to 10, and gave Mexico 7.3 for well-being, 11th out of 140 countries.

Life expectancy of 76.4 years put Mexico in 39th place in that category.

Another factor was “inequality of outcomes,” which takes into account inequality within a country in terms of how long people live and how happy they feel based on the distribution of life expectancy and well-being data. Mexico didn’t fare so well here, coming in 60th out of the 140 countries measured.

A fourth factor was ecological footprint, measuring the average impact each resident places on the environment. Mexico placed 77th. The study, conducted by the think tank New Economics Foundation, points out that well-being in Mexico is higher than in the United States, despite having an economy that is five times smaller, and an ecological footprint that is one-third that of its neighbor.

The index cites the 2012 introduction of universal health coverage and the 2014 soft drink tax as two examples of “what’s working well in Mexico.” It also mentions the growing political attention being given to environmental sustainability, which has been seen in legislating long-term climate targets and steps to conserve forests and protect biodiversity. But the index points out that economic inequality is “a massive problem,” saying the top 20% of the population earns more than 13 times as much as the bottom 20%. That and high poverty rates among indigenous peoples and human rights violations represent “significant challenges.” It also mentions the multi-party agreement called the Pact for Mexico, signed in December 2012, as having been an important step for the country’s future.

Other Happy Planet Index rankings put the U.S. in 108th place and Canada 85th. Colombia, Vanuatu and Vietnam placed third, fourth and fifth while Togo, Luxembourg and Chad were at the bottom of the list.

The New Economics Foundation describes itself as the United Kingdom’s leading think tank promoting social, economic and environmental justice, and says its goal is to transform the economy so it “works for people and the planet.”

Another happiness index ranked Mexico in 14th place last year. The World Happiness Report, prepared by a United Nations agency, examined income, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption among 158 countries. Switzerland placed first and Togo last.

Over 15% growth in tourism for Cabo in first half of 2016

Encouraging figures have been released this week showing over 15% of an increase in tourism in both Los Cabos and La Paz in the first 6 months of 2016. This includes both domestic and foreign tourists. And is reflected in higher hotel occupancy, busier airports and new flight routes.

Ironically this good news comes in the same week as tropical storm Javier – which had the potential to wreak havoc on the tourist scene in Cabo. Fortunately, unlike Odile in 2014, Javier did not develop into a hurricane.

Cabo’s tourism Minister proudly pointed out that, “operations in the tourism sector in the municipalities of La Paz and Los Cabos, did not suffer any ill effects with the passage of the tropical storm Javier. The rains did not affect the infrastructure or the integrity of tourism services or tourists.”

Over 27,000 tourists in Cabo were kept safe and secure throughout the storm. And huge efforts were made to reopen the port, clean up the beaches and get things back to normal as quickly as possible. With a record like that, here’s hoping tourism in Cabo grows another 15% in the next 6 months of the year.

Right now tourist related activities generate more than 70% of the state GDP and employ over 250 000 people in the middle peninsula. So a 15% growth in tourism translates into massive social and economic benefits for the local community. And this, of course, can only be a good thing for Cabo.

Mexico’s aerospace industry is thriving

During the period 2011-2015, investments were made in 44 companies to fund 51 projects as compared to other countries, United States: 98 projects in 71 companies, United Kingdom: 68 projects in 41 companies, United Arab Emirates: 39 projects in 35 companies, India: 41 projects in 31 companies, Singapore: 39 projects in 32 companies, France: 35 projects in 28 companies, Brazil: 29 projects in 26 companies and Canada: 21 projects in 17 companies.

The state of Guanajuato is the leader in Mexico and there will soon be a new industrial park opening. Named “Sky Plus,” construction started back in April. It will be located in Silao, next to the Bajio International Airport.

The Governor, Miguel Marquez Marquez, during his fourth government report, announced the construction of this new cluster in the month of March, with a 6 million pesos investment.

Turned into one of the main stages of Guanajuato’s industrial boom, Puerto Interior has received investments of 2.458 million dollars during the past 6 years. Up until now, the automobile sector has marked its predominance in this logistical complex, by representing 59% of the investments. After starting a few years ago attracting aeronautic investments to San Miguel de Allende, near Queretaro (where this sector has expanded the most in the last years in the country), Guanajuato will focus on consolidating as a maintenance center for aircraft and in the long run, a manufacturer of airplane parts.

In an 80 hectare extension, it’ll be home for leading companies in airplane maintenance and helicopters as well as other pieces fabrics. In the same space, a logistics platform will be established, it is expected to be the most complete and dynamic one in the country.

This way, the state, which is already on pace to become the number one in automotive vehicles in 2020, will seize their potential in the aeronautic sector. Around 1,600 direct jobs will be generated, as well as 4 thousand indirect ones. Also, a bonded warehouse will be prepared to facilitate the transportation of air cargo.

The Governor also announced an economic growth of 7.5%, the arrival of 8 thousand million dollars in foreign investments, the installation of 164 foreign companies and the generation of 139 thousand new formal jobs, as well as the installation of 10 new industrial parks.

Meanwhile there has been an increase of visitors on the national level. During the first half of 2016, an uptick was registered for international tourists coming to Mexico. Here are the numbers: by AIR- +10.7%, arriving at the Border + 2.9% and by cruise ship + 0.2%

In Mexico City, new Aeroméxico flights are believed to have given visitor numbers a boost

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Greater numbers of Canadians are traveling to Mexico City, according to data compiled by that city’s Tourism Secretary.

During the first six months of the year, the number of Canadian visitors soared 34% over the same period last year, for a total of 71,000. And the figures for all of 2015 were up 17%, to 111,000, over the previous year.

Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués said Canada is the sixth most important source of tourists for the city after the U.S., Colombia, Spain, Brazil and Argentina. They stay for an average of five nights and spend US $895 each.

The surge in Canadian visitors was attributed to Aeroméxico’s new flights to Toronto and Vancouver.

Torruco Marqués reported on the number of visits while on a tour of Canada and the United States to promote Mexico City’s Mis Raíces (My Roots) program, designed to encourage Mexicans who live in the U.S. and Canada to visit the country of their birth.

It is targeting an estimated 35.4 million Mexicans in the U.S. and 96,000 in Canada.

VIVA Mexico

Canada has its First of July and the U.S. has the Glorious Fourth. Here in Mexico we have “mes patria” ( Month of the Fatherland) The celebration starts on September 1st and lasts all month.

This morning, coming home from my early walk I passed the monument de bandera. (Flag monument.) The flag was already up the pole and the intersection was full of dignitaries and politicians. I also noted several civil defense vehicles and fire trucks. Earlier in the week mobile stands started to spring up on corners. They are selling flags, banners, hats and all kinds of red, white and green decorations.

Each morning students from a different school pick up the large flag at the library down the street from us. Led by a banda guerra (drum and bugle band) they proceed to the bottom of the monument. Following a civic ceremony the flag is raised with great ceremony. At the end of the day the bomberos ( fire fighters) will come along with their band and honor guard. The guard does not carry weapons, rather shovels panted red are on their shoulders. The flag is lowered, folded, placed in a glass case and paraded back to the the library.

The big event of the month is the “Grito” That is a reenactment of the shout for patriotism by Farther Miguel Hidalgo that took place on September 16, 1810 from the bell tower of his church. On the 15th in the evening, the President of the Republic appears on the balcony at the National Palace. He will do the “shout” as will Mayors of all cities across Mexico.

While we will not be in Uruapan or Mexico on the 15th. We will go to the capital for two nights next week. We have a reservation at the venerable old Hotel Majestic. It is located across the road from the plaza in front of the National Palace. The decorations on the buildings around the plaza are truly spectacular. We have been there more than once in September. One year we walked alongside the military parade that left from the Angel of Independence, along the Paseo Reforma–the Champs Elysee of Mexico. Of course there were infantry types, but also a variety of other units. For example a large contingent of military nurses in white, cadets in classic uniforms from another era, soldiers with falcons on shoulders and large contingent of military vehicles.

A trip to D.F. in September would not be complete without a visit to the Hosteria de Santo Domingo. This famous restaurant, in a sixteenth century building serveschiles en nogada, a patriotic red white and green dish. Stupendous!

